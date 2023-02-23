Astro Brief: A sense of astronomy

Astronomy isn't limited to telescopes - Mike Reed and Dave Cornelison discuss the importance and function of lab work in astronomy. Astronomers' inability to travel to observed planets creates a need for labs. These labs attempt to recreate environments observed by telescopes and probes to compare and constrain data. Dave discusses his experience with astronomical lab work and his work on a current NASA funded project observing hot rocks.

Things are heating up this week on Astro Brief!

