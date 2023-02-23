© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Astro Brief Show Logo.png
Astro Brief

Astro Brief: A sense of astronomy

By Dr. Mike Reed
Published February 23, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST
A_Sense_of_Astronomy.jpg

Astronomy isn't limited to telescopes - Mike Reed and Dave Cornelison discuss the importance and function of lab work in astronomy. Astronomers' inability to travel to observed planets creates a need for labs. These labs attempt to recreate environments observed by telescopes and probes to compare and constrain data. Dave discusses his experience with astronomical lab work and his work on a current NASA funded project observing hot rocks.

Things are heating up this week on Astro Brief!

Astro Brief is a collaboration between KSMU, the Missouri Space Grant, and MSU's Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science. Hosted by Dr. Mike Reed, Astro Brief focuses on astronomical events, the field of astronomy, and astronomy-related guests. It airs Thursdays at 9:45 am on KSMU.

Astro Brief
Dr. Mike Reed
Distinguished Professor of the Missouri State University Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science.
See stories by Dr. Mike Reed