Arts News April 24, 2026
We continue to celebrate National Poetry Month with three local poets, a Route 66-inspired exhibition on C-Street, a Hillcrest jazz band dinner and dancing event, “Wicked” at Hammons Hall, and the Springfield Earth Day Festival returns as we chat with concert headliner Shovels & Rope.
April 24 - 26 - Wicked at Hammons Hall
April 24 - May 10 - Springfield Little Theater presents SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Landers Theatre
April 24 & 25 - Joe Machi at Springfield Comedy Club
April 24 - Jalopy at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
April 25 - Earth Day Festival at Jordan Valley Park
April 25 - Art in the Park at the George Washington Carver National Monument
April 26 - Bloom Revue: Springfield Dance Alliance Spring Dance Concert at the Gillioz