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Arts News

Arts News April 24, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published April 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Grant Maledy

We continue to celebrate National Poetry Month with three local poets, a Route 66-inspired exhibition on C-Street, a Hillcrest jazz band dinner and dancing event, “Wicked” at Hammons Hall, and the Springfield Earth Day Festival returns as we chat with concert headliner Shovels & Rope.

April 24 - 26 - Wicked at Hammons Hall 
April  24 - May 10 - Springfield Little Theater presents SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Landers Theatre
April 24 & 25 - Joe Machi at Springfield Comedy Club
April 24 - Jalopy at Tie & Timber Beer Co.
April 25 - Earth Day Festival at Jordan Valley Park  
April 25 - Art in the Park at the George Washington Carver National Monument
April 26 - Bloom Revue: Springfield Dance Alliance Spring Dance Concert at the Gillioz  

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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