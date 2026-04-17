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Arts News

Arts News April 17, 2026

By Jimmy Rea
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Shoe Tree Listening Room

National Poetry Month continues with local poets and readings. The Springfield Youth Symphony performs in the Arts News studio ahead of its trip to New York City and Carnegie Hall. Also: local choir concerts, an adult puppet show tour from Portland, and Episode 4 of The Life and Times of Curtis Lee from Ozark Anthology.

April 17 - Portal Party live at Moontown Sound
April 18 - Lit-Fest! at Farmers Market of the Ozarks
April 18 - Fables in the Fabric Fashion Show at The Story House
April 19 - Springfield Mid-America Singer Spring concert at Kings Way United
April 22 - The Shandies at John Goodman Amphitheatre
April 22 - May 3 - Wicked at Hammons Hall
April 23 - Artist Talk: Janet Echelman

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
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