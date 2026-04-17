Arts News April 17, 2026
National Poetry Month continues with local poets and readings. The Springfield Youth Symphony performs in the Arts News studio ahead of its trip to New York City and Carnegie Hall. Also: local choir concerts, an adult puppet show tour from Portland, and Episode 4 of The Life and Times of Curtis Lee from Ozark Anthology.
April 17 - Portal Party live at Moontown Sound
April 18 - Lit-Fest! at Farmers Market of the Ozarks
April 18 - Fables in the Fabric Fashion Show at The Story House
April 19 - Springfield Mid-America Singer Spring concert at Kings Way United
April 22 - The Shandies at John Goodman Amphitheatre
April 22 - May 3 - Wicked at Hammons Hall
April 23 - Artist Talk: Janet Echelman