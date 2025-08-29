© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Arts News

Arts News August 29, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:16 PM CDT
Ozarks Lyrics Opera

Music, music, music this week!
Festivals, Tiny Desk, original and cover shows happening, new season at Ozarks Lyric Opera , and more

August 28-31 - Highlonesome Music Festival at Dockley Ranch

August 29 - Pokey LaFarge at The Regency Live

August 29 - Marshall Tucker Band at Juanita K Hammons Hall

August 30 - Live From Downtown at Park Central Square: Jackson Stokes w/ Stevie Newman

August 30 - Dallas Jones Presents: A Night of 90’s Country

August 31 - C-Street Jamboree: Open Jam

September 3 - Movie Matinee at the Gillioz: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers 

Tags
Arts News KSMUArt in Our CityOzarks Lyric OperaDockley RanchEureka Springs
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea