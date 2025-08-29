Arts News August 29, 2025
Music, music, music this week!
Festivals, Tiny Desk, original and cover shows happening, new season at Ozarks Lyric Opera , and more
August 28-31 - Highlonesome Music Festival at Dockley Ranch
August 29 - Pokey LaFarge at The Regency Live
August 29 - Marshall Tucker Band at Juanita K Hammons Hall
August 30 - Live From Downtown at Park Central Square: Jackson Stokes w/ Stevie Newman
August 30 - Dallas Jones Presents: A Night of 90’s Country
August 31 - C-Street Jamboree: Open Jam
September 3 - Movie Matinee at the Gillioz: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers