Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News May 30, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published May 30, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
Live From Downtown

Hollywood talent heads back to Springfield for the SATO48 awards and an audition workshop, a former Ozark poet drops a new collection, we chat with the director of the Live from Downtown concert series, Plotline showcases youth filmmakers, plus music from Tiny Desk artists and more!

Comedy

  • Todd Glass
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    May 30-31
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Sunday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    The Third Place
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday

Theatre

  • Hide Tide Theatrical: Hair
    Lightroom Lounge
    May 23-31

Music

Friday

  • Hold Fast Brewing
    The Grasshopper Unit
  • Moon City Pub
    Steve & Adie & Steven

  • Tie & Timber Beer Co.
    The New Waves

    Saturday

  • Tie & Timber Beer Co.
    Vic Vaughn & Souled Out
  • Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
    7D Funk w/ The Queen City Trio
  • Hold Fast BRewing
    Barak Hill

Sunday

  • Lindbergs
    Open Jam
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
