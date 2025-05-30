Arts News May 30, 2025
Hollywood talent heads back to Springfield for the SATO48 awards and an audition workshop, a former Ozark poet drops a new collection, we chat with the director of the Live from Downtown concert series, Plotline showcases youth filmmakers, plus music from Tiny Desk artists and more!
Comedy
- Todd Glass
Blue Room Comedy Club
May 30-31
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Sunday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
The Third Place
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
Theatre
- Hide Tide Theatrical: Hair
Lightroom Lounge
May 23-31
Music
Friday
- Hold Fast Brewing
The Grasshopper Unit
- Moon City Pub
Steve & Adie & Steven
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
The New Waves
Saturday
- Tie & Timber Beer Co.
Vic Vaughn & Souled Out
- Live From Downtown: Park Central Square
7D Funk w/ The Queen City Trio
- Hold Fast BRewing
Barak Hill
Sunday
- Lindbergs
Open Jam