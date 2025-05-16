© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News May 16, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published May 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
high tide theatrical

High Tide Theatrical opens their production of Hair; we hear from Tiny Desk musicians, a youth bluegrass competition, a Bob Marley tribute; we talk with the president of the Ozarks Film co-op, and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra wraps their 90th season.

Comedy

  • Blair Socci
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    May 15-16
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Sunday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    The Third Place
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday

Theatre

  • Hide Tide Theatrical: Hair
    Lightroom Lounge
    May 23-31

Dance

  • Springfield Ballet
    Swan Lake Act II & Peter and The Wolf
    May 16-18

Music

Friday

  • Georgia Macs

    Dallas Jones

  • The Gillioz
    Silver Springs: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

  • Tie & Timber Beer Co.
    Stir It Up: Music of Bob Marley

    Saturday

  • Tie & Timber Beer Co.
    Michelle Gillam Band
  • Live From Downtown
    Jake Stringer & Clifton Boone
  • Wire Road
    Brian Pitts

Sunday

  • Tie & Timber
    Kristi Merideth Quintet
  • Lindbergs
    Open Jam
  • Gigs in the Garden
    Nathaniel Greene Park
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea