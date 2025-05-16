Arts News May 16, 2025
High Tide Theatrical opens their production of Hair; we hear from Tiny Desk musicians, a youth bluegrass competition, a Bob Marley tribute; we talk with the president of the Ozarks Film co-op, and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra wraps their 90th season.
Comedy
- Blair Socci
Blue Room Comedy Club
May 15-16
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Sunday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
The Third Place
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
Theatre
- Hide Tide Theatrical: Hair
Lightroom Lounge
May 23-31
Dance
- Springfield Ballet
Swan Lake Act II & Peter and The Wolf
May 16-18
Music
Friday
Georgia Macs
Dallas Jones
- The Gillioz
Silver Springs: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
Stir It Up: Music of Bob Marley
Saturday
- Tie & Timber Beer Co.
Michelle Gillam Band
- Live From Downtown
Jake Stringer & Clifton Boone
- Wire Road
Brian Pitts
Sunday
- Tie & Timber
Kristi Merideth Quintet
- Lindbergs
Open Jam
- Gigs in the Garden
Nathaniel Greene Park