Arts News May 9, 2025
Ozarks poet publishes her first book, local firefighter turns to documentary filmmaking telling the story of a Ukrainian family, Branson Regional Arts Council presents Rogers and Hammerstein, Tom Petty tribute from Dallas Jones, and more!
Comedy
- David Nihill
Blue Room Comedy Club
May 9-10
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Sunday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
The Third Place
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
Theatre
- Springfield Little Theatre: Little Mermaid
Landers Theatre
Through May 11
- Historic Owen Theatre: Cinderella
Through May 11
Music
Friday
- Hold Fast Brewing
The Shandies
- Tie & Timber Beer Co.
Red Light Runner
- The Where House Bar
Reed Herron
Saturday
- Carries
Donnie Ray & The Noise
Tie & Timber Beer Co.
Dallas Jones presents: Won't Back Down a Tribute to Tom Petty
- Pappy's BBQ
Craig Amason and Brian Pitts