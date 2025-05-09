© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News May 9, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published May 9, 2025 at 10:44 AM CDT
Dallas Jones

Ozarks poet publishes her first book, local firefighter turns to documentary filmmaking telling the story of a Ukrainian family, Branson Regional Arts Council presents Rogers and Hammerstein, Tom Petty tribute from Dallas Jones, and more!

Comedy

  • David Nihill
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    May 9-10
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Sunday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    The Third Place
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday

Theatre

  • Springfield Little Theatre: Little Mermaid
    Landers Theatre
    Through May 11
  • Historic Owen Theatre: Cinderella
    Through May 11

Music

Friday

  • Hold Fast Brewing
    The Shandies
  • Tie & Timber Beer Co.
    Red Light Runner
  • The Where House Bar
    Reed Herron

Saturday

  • Carries
    Donnie Ray & The Noise

  • Tie & Timber Beer Co.

    Dallas Jones presents: Won't Back Down a Tribute to Tom Petty

  • Pappy's BBQ
    Craig Amason and Brian Pitts
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
