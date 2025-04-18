Arts News April 18, 2025
The Lacewings release a new album, the SATO48 film challenge celebrates their 20th anniversary as registration approaches, poetry month continues with a local on-demand typewriter poet, a live tribute concert to The Grateful Dead and more!
Comedy
- Bryan Callen
Blue Room Comedy Club
April 18-19
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Sunday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
The Third Place
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
Theatre
7 Ancient Letters
Stained Glass Theatre
Through May 3
Music
Friday
- Zero Zero and The Dookie Brothers
Southbound
- Cold Water Kills, Beast/God and Down Periscope
Moon City Pub
- Covercharged
66 Kix
Seth Darby
Hold Fast Brewing
Saturday
- Sean Clavin & The Dirty Truth
Carries
- The Gypsies
Southbound
- Steve & Adie
The Where House
The Detectives
Starlight Ballroom
Sunday
- Mr. Charlie: Music of The Grateful Dead
Tie & Timber 4:20p