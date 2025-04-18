© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News April 18, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published April 18, 2025 at 2:30 PM CDT
SATO48

The Lacewings release a new album, the SATO48 film challenge celebrates their 20th anniversary as registration approaches, poetry month continues with a local on-demand typewriter poet, a live tribute concert to The Grateful Dead and more!

Comedy

  • Bryan Callen
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    April 18-19
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Sunday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    The Third Place
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday

Theatre
7 Ancient Letters
Stained Glass Theatre
Through May 3

Music

Friday

  • Zero Zero and The Dookie Brothers
    Southbound
  • Cold Water Kills, Beast/God and Down Periscope
    Moon City Pub
  • Covercharged
    66 Kix

  • Seth Darby
    Hold Fast Brewing

    Saturday

  • Sean Clavin & The Dirty Truth
    Carries
  • The Gypsies
    Southbound
  • Steve & Adie
    The Where House

  • The Detectives
    Starlight Ballroom

    Sunday

  • Mr. Charlie: Music of The Grateful Dead
    Tie & Timber 4:20p
Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
See stories by Jimmy Rea