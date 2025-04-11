Arts News April 11th, 2025
Comedy
- Chris Estrada
Blue Room Comedy Club
April 11-12
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Wednesday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
The Third Place
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
Spill the Ink Soiree
The GOL Center
Opera
- Ozarks Lyric Opera: The Little Prince
The Gillioz
April 11th and 13th
Music
Friday
Love Buzz: A Nirvana Tribute
Lindbergs
- Roxie & The Moon King
Mothers Brewery
- Fake-A Cake Tribute
Tie & Timber
- Donnie Ray & The Noise
Carries
Mark Barger
The Where House
Saturday
- Beyond Belief
Lindbergs
- Sound the Alarm
Southbound
- Brad Williams & The Dance Hall Prophets
Carries
Laura & Jenna
Hold Fast Brewing
Sunday
- Little Jones
Tie & Timber
- Rock n Roots Brunch
Bizarre Bar: Downtown