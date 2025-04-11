© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts News April 11th, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:47 PM CDT
OLO

Comedy

  • Chris Estrada
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    April 11-12
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Wednesday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    The Third Place
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday

  • Spill the Ink Soiree
    The GOL Center

    Opera

  • Ozarks Lyric Opera: The Little Prince
    The Gillioz
    April 11th and 13th

Music

Friday

  • Love Buzz: A Nirvana Tribute
    Lindbergs

  • Roxie & The Moon King
    Mothers Brewery
  • Fake-A Cake Tribute
    Tie & Timber
  • Donnie Ray & The Noise
    Carries

  • Mark Barger
    The Where House

    Saturday

  • Beyond Belief
    Lindbergs
  • Sound the Alarm
    Southbound
  • Brad Williams & The Dance Hall Prophets
    Carries

  • Laura & Jenna
    Hold Fast Brewing

    Sunday

  • Little Jones
    Tie & Timber
  • Rock n Roots Brunch
    Bizarre Bar: Downtown
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
