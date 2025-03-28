Arts News March 28, 2025
Queen City Shout: Music, Film, Art, Dance, Poetry
C-Street, Downtown, Rountree
March 24-30
www.queencityshout.com
Comedy
- Jeremy Piven
Blue Room Comedy Club
March 28-29
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Wednesday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
The Third Place
Theatre
- Hand to God
High Tide Theatrical
Through March 29
Music
