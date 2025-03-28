© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts and Entertainment
Arts News

Arts News March 28, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published March 28, 2025 at 10:03 AM CDT
Jean-François Alcolea

Queen City Shout: Music, Film, Art, Dance, Poetry
C-Street, Downtown, Rountree
March 24-30
www.queencityshout.com

Comedy

  • Jeremy Piven
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    March 28-29
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Wednesday

Poetry

  • Poet's Corner
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday
    The Third Place

Theatre

  • Hand to God
    High Tide Theatrical
    Through March 29

Music

Queen City Shout Festival
C-Street, Downtown, Rountree

Through March 30

www.queencityshout.com

Arts News
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
