Arts News March 14, 2025
Comedy
- Colum Tyrrell
Blue Room Comedy Club
March 14-15
- Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
- Comedy Open Mic
Blue Room Comedy Club
Every Wednesday
Poetry
- Poet's Corner
Every 2nd and 4th Friday
The Third Place
Theatre
- Exit Laughing
Springfield Little Theatre
March 14-23
Music
Friday
- Tie & Timber
Beaux Jenkins & The .357s
- Schultz
Buster Clifton Davis
Barack Hill
Vino Cellars
Saturday
- Landon Rolfe & Friends
The Moxy-Eyrie Rooftop Bar
- Mark Barger
One2Five
- Arkansauce
The Regency