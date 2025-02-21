© 2025 KSMU Radio
Arts News

Arts News February 21, 2025

By Jimmy Rea
Published February 21, 2025 at 11:28 AM CST
The Matchsellers

Comedy

  • Will Burkart
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    February 21-22
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Billiards
    Every Thursday
  • Comedy Open Mic
    Blue Room Comedy Club
    Every Wednesday

Poetry/Music

  • Poet's Corner
    Every 2nd and 4th Friday
    The Third Place

Visual Art

  • Flowers for Winter (to get us through)
    Obelisk Home

Theatre

  • The Miracle of the Magi
    Stained Glass Theatre
    Through March 8th

Music

Friday

  • Roxie & The Moon King, Cattlepunchers
    Tie & Timber
  • Thee Fine Lines, Dark Alleys
    Ruthie's

  • Dallas & Molly
    Wire Road Brewery

    Saturday

  • The Matchseller
    Shoe Tree Listening Room
  • Landon Rolfe & Co
    The Subterranean
  • The Lacewings
    Tie & Timber
  • Dallas & Molly
    Wire Road Brewery
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.<br/>
