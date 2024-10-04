Arts News October 4, 2024
Comedy
- Kyle Kinane
Blue Room Comedy Club
October 4
- Trae Crowder
Blue Room Comedy Club
October 5
- Shane Mauss
Blue Room Comedy Club
October 6
Comedy Open Mic
Billiards
Every Thursday
Theatre
"The Foreunner"
Stained Glass Theatre
Through October 19
Visual Arts
- "Ozark Icons"
The Creamery
Through Sept. 30
- "Love Your Neighbor"
Randy Bacon Gallery
Through October 26
- "Finding Hope"
Drury Poole Art Center
Through October 31
Springfield Symphony
"I Got Rhythm" featuring Thai musicians on the phin and Khaen
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
Saturday, October 5, 7:30 p.m. Tickets required.
Music
Friday
- Tyler Garoutte at Old 76 Smokehouse in Branson, MO 5 to 7 p.m.
- Joe Dillstrom at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Barak Hill at 4 by 4 Brewing - Galloway 6 to 9 p.m.
- Brother Troy at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Ellis Ayres at Casa Bella Mexican Cuisine 6 to 8 p.m.
- Piratey Mike at The Lake House in Branson, MO 6 to 8 p.m.
- Uncle Buster at Galloway Station 7 to 10 p.m.
- Allie and The Catz at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- Steve and Adie at Where House Bar 7 p.m.
- Starla and Scotty at Wire Road Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- Eddie Gumucio and Friends at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover
- Jordie Filip at Moon City Pub 7 p.m. $5 cover
- Jukebox Winos at Buckets Sports Bar and Grill in Harrison, AR 7 to 10 p.m.
- Psychobilly Cadillac at Southbound Bar and Grill 8 p.m.
- Tyler Garoutte at Bamboozled Tiki Bar in Reeds Spring, MO 8 to 11 p.m.
- Stone Pages at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight
- Donnie Ray and The Noise at Crazy Craig's Treehouse in Branson, MO 8 p.m. to Midnight
- Brad Williams and The Dancehall Prophets at Wacky Jack's in Highlandville, MO 8 p.m.
- The New Waves at Archie's 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Luke Acker at The Dive on Patton 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Saturday
- Sydadre at Farmers Market of the Ozarks at Farmers Park 10 a.m. to Noon
- Tyler Garoutte at The Boat Show at Port of Kimberling 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Brother Troy at Bull Creek RV Park in Branson, MO 1 to 3 p.m.
- Dallas Jones at Bear Creek Wine Company 1 to 4 p.m.
- Tom Lovato at Frontier Day in Aurora, MO 2 to 3 p.m.
- Kicking Jacksy at Piney River Brewing Company in Bucyrus, MO 3 to 6 p.m.
- The Barnstormers at Pioneer Heritage Festival of the Ozarks in Ava, MO 5 p.m.
- Jukebox Winos at Scotty’s Boathouse Cafe in Branson, MO 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Seth Darby at Bear Creek Wine Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Tyler Garoutte with Honky Tonk Dream at Liberty Center in Sedalia, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- J Ray Davis at Gailey's Breakfast Cafe 6 to 9 p.m.
- Luke Acker at Andy B's Tiki Bar in Branson, MO 6 to 9 p.m.
- Dallas Jones and Friends at 4 by 4 Brewing - Fremont Hills 6 to 9 p.m.
- Distant Relative at Wire Road Brewing 6 to 9:30 p.m.
- Barak Hill at Turkey Creek Brewery in Hollister, MO 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Brian Pitts at Where House Bar 6:30 p.m.
- The Hips at The Riff 7 p.m. $12 cover
- Brother Troy at Buckets Sports Bar in Harrison, AR 7 to 10 p.m.
- Adam McCabe at Boat Town Brewing in Lebanon, MO 7 to 9 p.m.
- Ellis Ayres at Retro Metro 7 to 10 p.m.
- Gary Turner at Cellar + Plate 7 to 9 p.m.
- The Shandies at Hold Fast Brewing 7 to 9 p.m.
- Cliff Boone Band at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 7 p.m. $5 cover
- S. A. Bach at Moon City Pub 7 p.m. $5 cover
- Deep Blue Funk, Steve Moeller Band, and Psychobilly Cadillac at Southbound Bar and Grill for 4th Annual Bryan Wade Memorial Concert 8 p.m.
- Black Note Band at Carrie's 8 p.m. to Midnight
- Sean Clavin and The Dirty Truth at Crazy Craig's Treehouse in Branson, MO 8 p.m.
Blayd Law and Tara Nikole at Wiseguys in Ozark, MO 8 p.m.
Sunday
- Dallas Jones at Hotel Vandivort 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Layton Hollow Gals CD Release Show at Southside Senior Center 2 p.m. $7 cover
- Isaac Kenneth at Bear Creek Wine Company 2 to 5 p.m.
- Dallas Jones at Nathaniel Green Park for Gigs in the Garden 2 p.m.
- Uncle Buster at Black Oak Amphitheater in Lampe, MO 3 to 6 p.m.
- Shaun Munday at Tie & Timber Beer Co. 4 p.m.
- Barak Hill at Springfield Brewing Company 5 to 8 p.m.
- Open Mic Jam at Carrie’s 7 to 11 p.m.