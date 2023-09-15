Tall tales, humor and heart: Springfield Contemporary Theatre's production of 'Big Fish' continues two more weekends

The stage musical version of the celebrated novel and well-regarded Tim Burton film continues for two more weekends, Thursdays through Sundays, until September 24 at Springfield Contemporary Theatre's new performance venue, the historic Fox Theatre at 157 Park Central Square in downtown Springfield.

Gretchen Teague directs this production, with music direction by Alex Huff.

On "Arts News" this morning, I talked with SCT Managing Artistic Director Rick Dines and actor Eli DePreist.

De Preist plays Will, adult son of traveling saleman Edward Bloom, who returns home after literally months on the road, weaving fantastic, larger-than-life stories. Will determines to find the truth behind his father's "big fish" tales.

In addition to discussing "Big Fish," Dines talked about the Fox Theatre and previewed SCT's 2023-24 season, all of which can be heard at the "Listen" link above.

For more information, call Springfield Contemporary Theatre at 417-831-8001, or visit springfieldcontemporarytheatre.org.