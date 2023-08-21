Missouri Philharmonic will charge admission to its next concert — but offers free access to dress rehearsal

The Missouri Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Music Director Amy Andreassen, is made up of professional, amateur and student musicians from throughout the region.

The orchestra's 2023-24 season begins next week with a program including Johann Strauss I's "Radetzky March," Mozart's "Symphony No. 40," and the "Gran Duo" for violin and double bass by Bottesini.

Until this season, the orchestra has subsisted entirely on donations, offering concerts free of charge. After attaining full 501(c)(3) status, Amy Andreassen says the orchestra needs to start charging admission to their main concerts: $10 for adults and seniors; $5 for students; children 12 and under admitted free.

However, Andreassen says she and the orchestra are sensitive to the needs of seniors, those on fixed incomes, as well as people with young children and neurodiverse persons. So the MPO is converting its dress rehearsal the night before the regular concert into a free public performance.

The free "dress rehearsal" evening takes place 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 23; the regular ticketed concert is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 24, with cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m. The location for both is The Barley House at Moontown Crossing, 3060 North Kentwood Avenue, near the Glenstone Avenue/I-44 interchange in north Springfield.

For more information, visit missouriphilharmonic.org/events or call 417-849-5930.