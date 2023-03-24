Still relevant: 'Hedda Gabler' at Springfield Contemporary Theatre

Sound familiar?

In Henryk Ibsen's 1891 classic, recently-married Hedda Gabler desires independence, power and equality. Are they within her grasp as a woman? It's a question we're still asking today.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter and playwright Patrick Marber created a dynamic new translation of “Hedda Gabler” for director Ivo van Hove at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2016.

Now Springfield Contemporary Theatre presents Marber’s version of “Hedda Gabler” in a production directed by SCT’s Development Director Jeffrey Mindock tonight through April 9 in SCT’s new, intimate Studio Theatre at their headquarters, 2025 E. Chestnut Expressway.

Jeffrey Mindock and Keisha McMillen, who plays Hedda, joined me on KSMU’s "Arts News" to talk about the production, and Hedda Gabler’s continued relevance in today’s world.