Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "School of Rock" is just one of seven Springfield Little Theatre shows playing this season

Springfield Little Theatre’s next mainstage production at the Landers Theatre, 311 E. Walnut, is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage version of the hit Jack Black comedy film “School of Rock,” with performances this weekend and next (Oct.14-23).

Little Theatre's Managing Director Beth Domann joined me to talk about the production.

The plot concerns a failed wannabe rock star who tries to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a snooty prep school, and ends up turning these straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

“(He) totally lies to get in there, yes,” Domann said. “And then they start having fun. Of course, he just kind of blows them off when he gets there — he’s like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ And then he realizes, no, these guys can really do this. It’s really just a fun, fun show.”

Much like the prep school students in the story, SLT’s young cast has had to learn to play musical instruments for this production.

Domann said, “Carla Wooten, who’s our music director, taught for years in the (Springfield Public) school system, and so she helped them do that."

Directing “School of Rock” is Clayton Avery, a former member of Little Theatre’s program for young actors, the YES Troupe. “And he’s now all grown up, and I had him come in and direct this (show). It’s fun, you know, passing it on to the next generation,” Domann said.

After opening tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Landers Theatre, “School of Rock” runs Saturday, October 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday the 16th at 2 p.m.; then resumes next Wednesday through Saturday — October 19 through 22 — at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday, October 22 and 23.



Local playwrights' 'Vampire Funeral' plays later this month

Later this month, Little Theatre presents the world premiere of a Halloween-flavored show, “Vampire Funeral,” created by local playwrights Dan Duff and Jeff Hammock.

Domann describes it as “an immersive event with vampires and werewolves and witches and druids."

She added, "And we're going to be doing that at the Judy (the Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts), which is the old McDaniel School building over at 237 South Florence. And it's so much fun. We're having a blast with this.”

Of course, they’re having a blast with “School of Rock” as well.

“Oh yeah,” Domann said, “It's been so much fun watching just to watch them in the process and learning how to play and working together. And it's just a great cast, a lot of fun people. Not only can these kids sing and dance, but they also play instruments. They, they're really good.”

For tickets, contact the Little Theatre box office at the Landers Theatre at 417-869-1334 or visit springfieldlittletheatre.org.

There, you can find information about the rest of the 2022-'23 Springfield Little Theatre season, including “White Christmas,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Pippin” and “Beauty and the Beast.”