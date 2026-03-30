The Trans-Continental Foot Race, also known as the Bunion Derby, commenced on March 4, 1928, in Los Angeles, California. The footrace was organized by Charles Pyle, a businessman and sports-entertainment promoter. From Los Angeles to New York, runners ran a total of 3,423.5 miles.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia C.C. Pyle's Trans-Continental Foot Race program, 1928

Much of the race ran along the newly constructed Route 66, most of which was unpaved. Contestants were followed by their support teams, press outlets, and a traveling shoe repair shop. At night, runners slept in tents and meals were provided at each checkpoint. Out of the one hundred and ninety-nine contestants, only fifty-five would cross the finish line at Madison Square Garden on May 26. The winner was Oklahoma native, Andy Payne, whose prize was $25,000. However, he and the second and third place winners never received their prize money, as Charles Pyle had gone bankrupt.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Andrew Payne, St. Louis Post Dispatch, May 27, 1928

The Bunion Derby Collection at the State Historical Society of Missouri contains three film reels from 1928 showing Bunion Derby runners and scenes along Route 66, including their path through downtown Springfield.

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.