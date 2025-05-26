The Missouri Immigration Oral History Project and Hmong-Lao Veteran's Day

Hmong-Lao Veterans Day was officially recognized in Missouri on May 14, 2024. An indigenous group from Southeast Asia, the Hmong played a vital role in the Vietnam War. Known as the “Secret Army,” Hmong people in Laos were recruited and trained by the CIA to fight against the North Vietnam Army. The Hmong aided the Americans through combat, providing intelligence, and rescuing downed pilots. After the war was lost, thousands of Hmong evacuated or escaped. On May 14, 1975, the last U.S. airlift out of Laos brought officers and their families to Thailand before entering the United States as refugees. Since the early 2000s, Missouri has become home to many Hmong, especially in the southwest part of the state due to the region’s climate. Hmong farmers have contributed greatly to the region’s economy and growth of local farmers’ markets.

Members of the Hmong community pose on the south steps of the Missouri State Capitol, May 14, 2024

The Missouri Immigration Oral History Project is an ongoing project conducted by the State Historical Society of Missouri. The project began with a series of interviews on Hmong immigration and seeks to document the history of foreign immigration to Missouri. The oral histories are accessible at any of the Society’s six locations.

Mao Yang and Cheutong Yang stand for a photograph after being interviewed by oral historian Doug Genens, 2023

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.