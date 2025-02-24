© 2025 KSMU Radio
Stories from the Archives

African American Heritage in the Ozarks

By Haley Frizzle-Green
Published February 24, 2025 at 8:36 AM CST
Residents of Hartville, Missouri, circa 1900
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Residents of Hartville, Missouri, circa 1900

Host and archivist Haley Frizzle-Green talks about a recent oral history project preserving African American history in the Ozarks. 

In 2021, the State Historical Society of Missouri was awarded an American Rescue Plan Act grant through the National Endowment for the Humanities and Missouri Humanities for a project titled “African American Heritage in the Ozarks.”

Over fifteen months, staff at the State Historical Society of Missouri conducted more than two dozen oral histories for the purpose of preserving the voices and memories of the people who call, or have called, the Ozarks home.

The interviews were conducted in various cities throughout southwest Missouri and cover a wide range of topics including education, religion, travel, labor, and military service. A majority of the oral histories were recorded in collaboration with Christine Peoples of Timmons Hall and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

Interview with Alama Clay at Timmons Hall, 2022
1 of 3  — Alma_2022.JPG
Interview with Alama Clay at Timmons Hall, 2022
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Interview with Georgia Burton at Benton Avenue A.M.E. Church, 2022
2 of 3  — _A2A6310.JPG
Interview with Georgia Burton at Benton Avenue A.M.E. Church, 2022
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
SHSMO Archivist Kathleen Seale and Donnita Patterson-Brown examining a photograph, 2022
3 of 3  — 4A2A6720.JPG
SHSMO Archivist Kathleen Seale and Donnita Patterson-Brown examining a photograph, 2022
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia

The oral histories, along with photographs and documents that were collected during the project, are now part of the African American Heritage in the Ozarks Collection. The collection is accessible at any of the State Historical Society of Missouri’s six locations.

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.

