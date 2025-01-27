© 2025 KSMU Radio
Stories from the Archives

The 1909 and 1912 Winter Storms

By Haley Frizzle-Green
Published January 27, 2025 at 8:22 AM CST
Engine No. 1304 plowing through the snowstorm, 1912
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Engine No. 1304 plowing through the snowstorm, 1912

Host and archivist Haley Frizzle-Green looks at photos of historic storms in Phelps County from the James Memorial Public Library Photograph Collection.

Over one hundred years ago, the Ozarks experienced one of its biggest winter storms. On the morning of January 12, 1909, Phelps County was hit with the heaviest snow fall it had seen in forty years. The Rolla Herald reported fifteen inches of snow had fallen over twenty-four hours, with an additional inch and a half the next morning. Images of the snowstorm were captured by Phelps County residents, including snowy scenes from St. James. The photographs show frozen power lines, snow covered train tracks, and horse drawn snowplows. Three years later, Phelps County would see its heaviest snow fall to date with eighteen inches falling on February 21, 1912.

St. James railroad depot, 1909
1 of 2  — R1480-f01-0081.jpg
St. James railroad depot, 1909
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Train arriving in St. James, 1909
2 of 2  — R1480-f09-0842.jpg
Train arriving in St. James, 1909
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia

Images of the 1909 and 1912 winter storms can be found in the James Memorial Public Library Photograph Collection housed at the Rolla Research Center. The collection contains over 4,000 negatives documenting life in Phelps County from the 1870s to the 1990s.

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.

Haley Frizzle-Green
See stories by Haley Frizzle-Green