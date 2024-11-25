Operation Ivy and the Donald Whitman Collection

On January 31, 1950, President Truman made an announcement that would change the course of history. His order to increase nuclear weapons testing led to Operation Ivy, the first nuclear test involving a hydrogen bomb. Named “Ivy Mike,” the bomb was detonated in the Marshall Islands on November 1, 1952.

To help limit radioactive fallout, the United States Air Force created a weather observation team to monitor the islands’ weather conditions. Part of that team was Buffalo, Missouri, native Donald Whitman.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Donald R. Whitman, 1952

Whitman and his fellow servicemen witnessed the detonation of Ivy Mike while aboard USS Estes from a 30-mile distance. A second bomb was tested two weeks later, with Whitman and his team watching from a neighboring island only 12 miles away. In 2002, Whitman reunited with members of his Operation Ivy team to commemorate the 50th anniversary and to memorialize those who were no longer with them. Whitman later passed away from cancer in 2008.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Weathermen on Marshall Islands holding a weather balloon, 1952

The Donald Whitman Collection contains photographs and documents related to Whitman’s service in the Air Force and his work in the Marshall Islands. The collection also includes a copy of his fellow serviceman’s diary describing both Operation Ivy explosions.

