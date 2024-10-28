© 2024 KSMU Radio
Stories from the Archives

Cave Spring, the Renshaw family and Mount Zion Presbyterian Church

By Haley Frizzle-Green
Published October 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, circa 1880
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, circa 1880

Host and archivist Haley Frizzle-Green looks at the Renshaw and McLin Family Papers and photos from Mount Zion Presbyterian Church and Cave Spring School.

Today’s story takes us to Cave Spring, site of the first regularly organized Presbyterian church west of St. Louis. Services for Mount Zion Presbyterian Church were first held at the Renshaw family home on October 19, 1839. Reverend George Renshaw oversaw construction of the first church building in 1845, followed by renovations six years later. The church was also home to Cave Spring School and classes were held on the second floor.

Cave Spring class portrait, circa 1920
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Cave Spring class portrait, circa 1920

After nearly 130 years of services, the church closed its doors in 1968 when the congregation merged with a nearby Presbyterian church. Known today as Cave Spring Memorial Church, the building is still standing and is listed as a Greene County Historic Site.

Church sermon written by Reverend George Renshaw, 1847
State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia
Church sermon written by Reverend George Renshaw, 1847

The Renshaw and McLin Family Papers contain correspondence, photographs, and other documents related to the Renshaw and McLin families, as well as Mount Zion Presbyterian Church. The collection also includes church sermons written by George Renshaw between 1845 and 1848.

To explore this collection and more, visit the Springfield Research Center inside MSU’s Meyer Library or find us online at SHSMO.org.

Haley Frizzle-Green
