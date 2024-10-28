Cave Spring, the Renshaw family and Mount Zion Presbyterian Church

Today’s story takes us to Cave Spring, site of the first regularly organized Presbyterian church west of St. Louis. Services for Mount Zion Presbyterian Church were first held at the Renshaw family home on October 19, 1839. Reverend George Renshaw oversaw construction of the first church building in 1845, followed by renovations six years later. The church was also home to Cave Spring School and classes were held on the second floor.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Cave Spring class portrait, circa 1920

After nearly 130 years of services, the church closed its doors in 1968 when the congregation merged with a nearby Presbyterian church. Known today as Cave Spring Memorial Church, the building is still standing and is listed as a Greene County Historic Site.

State Historical Society of Missouri, Columbia Church sermon written by Reverend George Renshaw, 1847

The Renshaw and McLin Family Papers contain correspondence, photographs, and other documents related to the Renshaw and McLin families, as well as Mount Zion Presbyterian Church. The collection also includes church sermons written by George Renshaw between 1845 and 1848.

