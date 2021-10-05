All Things Considered
Monday-Thursday, 4-7 p.m.; Friday, 4-6:30 p.m.
In-depth reporting and transforming the way listeners understand current events and view the world. Every weekday, hear breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. Below, view the latest news from ATC, or visit the program's website for a program rundown, among other content.
One group of college student, athletes, routinely get more access to mental health services as an effort to care for the whole athlete. This care is gaining traction, but it is fair to other students?
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Senators Chris Coons, D-Del., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., about their proposed act which would update the infrastructure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Julyssa Lopez, writer for Rolling Stone magazine, and NPR's Felix Contreras, about the controversy around this year's Latin Grammys nominations.
Critics in Texas say President Biden is going against his promise to halt construction of the Trump border wall.
The Nobel Prize in physics went to three scientists this year for their work on climate change and chaotic systems.
A new report in France says hundreds of thousands of children have been abused by priests and others working in the Catholic Church over the last 70 years.
Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen is testifying before a Senate Commerce subcommittee about why she copied and leaked thousands of pages of sensitive internal research.
Maine's Atlantic puffins took a big hit. Chicks' survival rate plummeted after a record-setting "marine heatwave" disrupted food supplies, showing how climate change is driving vast ecosystem change.
NPR's Audie Cornish talks with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about his new essay, "Black Cop's Kid," on growing up with a police officer as a father and how Black activism in sports has changed since the 1960s.
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with the long-time head of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins, who has announced that he will be stepping down.