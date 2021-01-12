What Does Campus Religious Life Look Like?

To find out the role religion plays on American college campuses today, Missouri State University’s Dr. John Schmalzbauer and his team of co-researchers are exploring the landscape of campus ministries across the country.

A three-year grant of more than $981,000 from Lilly Endowment Inc. has made this project possible.

Despite COVID challenges, research work has begun and will continue until fall 2022. This project builds on the 2004-2008 National Study of Campus Ministries Schmalzbauer was involved with previously.

Schmalzbauer, a religious studies professor, shares more about the study and its purpose.

An interview with Dr. John Schmalzbauer.

Read the full transcript

Check out the study's website.