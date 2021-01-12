Related Program: 
Missouri State Journal

What Does Campus Religious Life Look Like?

To find out the role religion plays on American college campuses today, Missouri State University’s Dr. John Schmalzbauer and his team of co-researchers are exploring the landscape of campus ministries across the country.

A three-year grant of more than $981,000 from Lilly Endowment Inc. has made this project possible.

Despite COVID challenges, research work has begun and will continue until fall 2022. This project builds on the 2004-2008 National Study of Campus Ministries Schmalzbauer was involved with previously. 

Schmalzbauer, a religious studies professor, shares more about the study and its purpose.

College of Humanities and Public Affairs
Department of Religious Studies
Dr. John Schmalzbauer

