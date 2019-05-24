Weekend Outlook May 24-26, 2019

The Mid-America Street Rod Nationals are in Springfield at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday (5/24-5/26). It features more than 2000 vehicles, arts and crafts, a quilt display and more.

The 36th annual Arkansas Fiddlers Convention continues through Sunday (5/26) at the North Arkansas College South Campus in Harrison, Arkansas.

The program, “Stress-Free Mini-Gardening,” will start Friday night (5/24) at 6 for kids in grades six through 12 at the Library Center. Create a mini garden of your own to take home. Registration is required.

Moon City will give a concert Friday night (5/24) at Patton Alley Pub in downtown Springfield. Doors open at 6. Proceeds will benefit the Missouri Council of the Blind.

Country music singer, Scotty McCreery, will be at the Gillioz Theatre, 325 Park Central East in Springfield, Friday night (5/24) at 8. The concert will also feature Nora Collins. Learn more here.

Roaring River State Park in Cassville is offering bluegrass music Fridays in May at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater.

Kids are invited to join a ranger for a game of park trivia Friday night (5/24) at 5 at the Lower Contact Station at the Buffalo National River.

The program, “Space Above the Buffalo,” will start Friday night (5/24) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Launch Day Use Area at the Buffalo National River. Join a ranger for a discussion about the night sky and what the park is doing to protect the view.

Springfield-Greene County Park Board pools open for the season on Saturday (5/25). Discount admission is offered daily after 5:30 p.m. Learn more here.

A native plant sale will be held Saturday (5/25) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Dr. in Joplin.

The program, “Missouri’s Natural State Symbols,” will be held Saturday morning (5/25) at 10 at Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson.

The Little Acorns program, “Beautiful Blooms,” for kids three to six-years-old, will be held Saturday morning (5/25) at 11:15 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center. Registration is required.

Learn about smartphone apps that help you identify plants and animals, track your sightings and learn more about the outdoors during the program, “Apps in the Outdoors,” Saturday afternoon (5/25) at 2 at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

A Geology and Rock Display will be at Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon Saturday (5/25) at 1. Staff will talk about geology and where all the water at the park originates from.

Moxie Flix, a series focused on films kids should see before they turn 13, will feature the film, “James and the Giant Peach,” Saturday (5/25) at 10 a.m. at the Moxie Cinema, 305 S. Campbell in Springfield.

Children’s Storytime will be held Saturday morning (5/25) at 10 at Pagination Bookstore, 1150 E. Walnut.

Anyone 13 and older is invited to watch the film, “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” Saturday night (5/25) at 6 at the Library Station.

A Military Timeline Program will be held Saturday (5/25) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center. Members of the Sons of Union Veterans will wear and display uniforms, equipment, weapons and personal items worn by U.S. soldiers in the Civil War.

The Family STEAM Challenge will be held Saturday (5/25) at 10 a.m. for kids age five through sixth grade at the Library Center.

The folk band, Uncle Dave & Friends, will give a concert Saturday night (5/25) at 7 at the Buffalo Point Amphitheater at the Buffalo National River.

Farmers Market of the Ozarks will host Jitter Jam Saturday morning (5/25) at 8. Registration includes a sampling of coffee, toast and jam and more.

The city of Joplin is looking for volunteers to help clean up downtown Joplin Saturday morning (5/25) from 9:30 to 11. Meet in the 5th St. parking lot. Take brooms, rakes and gloves if you have them. Learn more here.

The program, “Epitaphs and Engravings,” will be held Saturday and Sunday (5/25-5/26) at 1 at George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.

A park ranger-guided hike at the Steel Creek Overlook on the Buffalo National River will be held Saturday afternoon (5/25) at 1.

"Colors of Water" will start Saturday afternoon (5/25) at 3 at the Buffalo Point Launch Parking lot. Paint with watercolor with the Buffalo River as a backdrop. Materials will be provided.

The Missouri Warriors football team will take on the Ozark Mountain Renegades in the Live Red Color Rush Game Saturday night (5/25) at 7:15 at 623 S. Florence. Proceeds will benefit those affected by heart disease in the Ozarks.

Springfield Improv The Musical will be held Saturday night (5/25) at 7:30 at 308 South Avenue in Springfield. One audience suggestion is used by the group to create a musical.

The ninth annual Wagons for Warriors will be held Saturday (5/25) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lebanon Agricultural Legacy Center, 701 Mills Dr. in Lebanon. It’s the largest gathering of chuckwagons in the U.S. Proceeds benefit local wounded warriors.

Arts in the Park continues Saturday night (5/25) at 7 with the bluegrass band, High Strung. Take a blanket or lawn chair.

CMA Arkansas presents the Heart of the Ozarks Rally through Sunday (5/26) in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

May Festival of the Arts continues in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Events this weekend include drumming in Basin Spring Park, Crochet Crazy in the Park, the Opera in the Ozarks Cabaret and more.

Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Nixa branch of the Christian County Library Saturday (5/25) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a variety of activities. Learn more here.

Build-It Saturday is Saturday (5/25) at 11 a.m. for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade at the Republic Branch Library. Use your imagination and LEGO bricks, blocks and other building materials to create a variety of things.

The program, “Science Saturday: Beginning Astronomy,” for adults, will start Saturday at 2 at the Christian County Library Ozark branch, 1005 N. 4th.

You can have documents shredded Saturday morning (5/25) from 9 to 11 in the parking lot of the Christian County Library Ozark branch, 1005 N. 4th. A shred truck from the Computer Recycling Center will be on site. Learn more here.

The Moxie’s Essentials Series will feature the 1950 film, “All About Eve,” Sunday afternoon (5/26) at 3:30 and Monday night (5/27) at 6 at 305 S. Campbell in Springfield.

Families are invited to join a park ranger to learn games that children played in the 1800s Sunday morning (5/26) at 9 at the Buffalo Point Campground at the Buffalo National River. Learn more here.

A ranger-guided hike at Lost Valley on the Buffalo National River will start Sunday afternoon (5/26) at 1.

Kings Way United Methodist Church, 2401 S. Lone Pine in Springfield, will present a Patriotic Celebration concert Sunday afternoon (5/26) at 3.