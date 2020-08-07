Two Nursing Home Residents In Taney County Die Of COVID-19

Two more Taney County residents have died of COVID-19. They're related to the nursing home cases the Taney County Health Department reported on August 5. The total number of deaths in the county from COVID-19 is five.

As of August 3, a total of 72 cases had been confirmed in four facilities, according to the health department.

Lisa Marshall, Director of the Taney County Health Department, said in a news release, “TCHD continues to work with the four facilities and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MODHSS) to test residents and staff and contain further spread."

Staff and management at these facilities are asking for the public’s help to curb the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and other residential care facilities by postponing visits, according to the news release.