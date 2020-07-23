Trump Deploys More Federal Agents Under 'Law And Order' Push

By Colleen Long and Jill Colvin - AP 14 minutes ago

Credit Scott Davidson / Flickr

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will send federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime as he runs for reelection under a “law and order” mantle.

Using alarmist language, Trump on Wednesday painted Democrat-led cities as out of control, even though criminal justice experts say the increase in violence in some cities defies easy explanation. The decision to dispatch federal agents to American cities is playing out at a hyperpoliticized moment in American politics.

With less than four months until Election Day, Trump has been serving up dire warnings that the violence would worsen if his Democratic rival Joe Biden is elected in November.

