Traffic Fatalities Down In Missouri For Three Years Straight

Fewer people are dying in traffic crashes in Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, preliminary reporting for 2019 shows traffic deaths in the state dropped for the third year in a row.

In a news release, the highway patrol said 876 people died in traffic crashes last year compared to 921 in 2018. That’s a five percent reduction.

MODOT director, Patrick McKenna, said the numbers are encouraging, but 876 is still too many.

The numbers show increases in motorcycle fatalities and pedestrian fatalities. Last year, 118 motorcyclists were killed, which is a 10 percent increase over the previous year. There were 108 pedestrians killed in 2019, which the highway patrol says is the largest number in the past 10 years.

According to the highway patrol, the top contributing factors of Missouri traffic fatalities are lack of seat belt use, driving too fast, impairment and distraction.