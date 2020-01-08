Three Branson Motels Receive Forced Closure Notices From The City

Branson city officials said they've given forced closure notices to three Branson lodging establishments for failure to have a current business license.

The lodging establishments are Polar Bear Inn, Travel Inns and Windmill Inn and Suites.

The businesses have until January 23 to obtain a business license or be forced to close their doors, according to a news release from the City.

Branson Municipal Code requires business owners to obtain or renew an annual City of Branson business license. According to the City of Branson, businesses operating without an active business license may be forced to close their doors.

In order to get a City of Branson lodging business license, all lodging establishments must pass a health inspection by the Taney County Health Department, a fire inspection from the Branson Fire Department, a code inspection by the Branson Police Department, pay all taxes and fees and present their State of Missouri-issued lodging license.