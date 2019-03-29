Threatening Note Discovered At Glendale High Leads To Increased Security Friday

There’s increased security at Glendale High School today after an anonymous message was discovered in the building that threatened violence. According to the Springfield Public School District, the message lacked specifics, and officials haven’t found anything that points to it being a credible threat.

The investigation, which continued overnight last night, included a thorough review of surveillance footage and follow-up interviews.

School is going on as usual today at Glendale, but there are extra school police officers stationed there.

Anyone with a concern should call the text tip line at 417-319-2901.