There's a Critical Need For Volunteers At Crisis Cold Weather Shelters As Temperatures Drop

Sheltering homeless people at Springfield's Crisis Cold Weather Shelters requires the work of many volunteers. And the Community Partnership of the Ozarks has put out a call for more people to step up and help.

Amanda Stadler, continuum of care coordinator for the nonprofit organization, said there’s currently a critical need for overnight volunteers.

“One, because we have had additional sites that have been able to open, so that increases the need for volunteers, and when shelters are open for several nights in a row, that also kind of puts a strain on their volunteer capacity,” she said.

Each site must have a minimum of eight volunteers. Those who help out are paired up with another volunteer, and, along with meeting the needs of the shelter guests, they are able to take turns getting some sleep.

“It’s such a worthwhile way to give back to our community and really help out some of the most vulnerable members of our community," said Stadler. "And, you know, by those eight volunteers every night that are giving up a night at home in their own bed with their families...they’re allowing dozens of folks to have a warm, safe place to stay."

To learn more about volunteering or to sign up, visit cpozarks.org/coldweather or call 417-888-2020.