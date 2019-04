Students who go into physics are often most interested in its connections to astronomy. And when presented with an opportunity to visit Johnson Space Center, they don’t need much convincing to embark on a good old-fashioned road trip. Kali Shoaf is one such student and she stops by to chat with me about the highlights of our recent four-day excursion down Houston-way with 20 other students, one other faculty member and a dog named Boo (included under poetic license).

listen to the audio for the show here