The Tent is Up! Tent Theatre’s Summer Playbill

The bright, orange and white striped tent is up outside of Craig Hall at Missouri State University, and that can only mean one thing: it’s nearly time for Tent Theatre.

This first show under the tent is “Grease,” a popular summer fling musical. A bad boy’s reputation is put to the test when he falls head-over-heels for the new, straight-laced cheerleader at Rydell High. It’s full of the all-American musical hits like “Greased Lightin,’” and this 50’s tryst will run June 12-15, 17-22.

Things get a bit darker after that, with Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” In this mysterious play, fate brings together strangers in a snowstorm as a detective works around a murder. Discover the truth and uncover their secrets June 27-July 3.

Finally, Tent Theatre will wrap up its 2019 season with “Catch Me If You Can,” the musical. This thrilling adventure is based on the true story of the youngest person to ever make the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. You can see it live July 10-13, 15-20.

Find tickets here or at the Missouri State University box office.