Taney County Health Department Reports Possible Community COVID-19 Exposures

The Taney County Health Department is notifying the public of potential community exposures from six people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior to being diagnosed, they went to these locations on these dates:

  • Thursday, July 2
  1. 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Branson Landing (masked)
  2. 6:00 pm-7:30 pm Fall Creek Steakhouse (unspecified)
  3. 7:30 pm-9:30 pm Cheeky Monkey (unmasked)
  • Friday, July 3
  1. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Branson Shores Resort Pontoon Boats (unspecified)
  2. 10 a.m.-noon, Pirate’s Cove Mini Golf (unmasked)
  3. noon-12:45 p.m., Panera (masked)
  4. 5:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Little Hacienda Little Pete’s Road (unmasked)
  • Saturday, July 4
  1. 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Price Chopper (unmasked)
  2. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Branson Shores Resort Pontoon Boat (unspecified)
  3. 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Branson Mountain Coaster (unspecified)
  4. 11 p.m., Branson Mountain Coaster (unspecified)
  5. 4:30-7:30 p.m., Dolly Parton's Stampede (unspecified)
  • Sunday, July 5
  1. 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Sanctuary of Hope Church (unspecified)
  • Tuesday, July 7
  1. 1 p.m.-2 p.m., Walmart on Hwy 76 (masked)
  2. 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Price Chopper (masked)
  3. Early morning to early evening, Old Navy, Tanger Outlet (masked)
  • Wednesday, July 8
  1. 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Krispy Kreme (masked)
  2. Mid-morning to early evening, Old Navy, Tanger Outlet (masked)
  3. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Recplex (masked)
  • Thursday, July 9
  1. Early morning to early evening, Old Navy, Tanger Outlet (masked)

If you were at any of these locations during those times, you should monitor for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider if any develop.

The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) is reporting 137 cases of COVID-19 in Taney County.  As of Tuesday, there had been three deaths, 52 recovered and 82 active cases.

