Taney County Health Department Notifies Public Of Potential COVID-19 Exposures

White River Fish House, Branson Landing, Sunday, June 28, noon to 1:30 p.m. (unmasked)

Bass Pro Shop, Branson Landing, Sunday, June 28, 1:30 pm to 2:00 p.m. (unmasked)

Tanger Outlet Stores, Sunday, June 28, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. They visited Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Under Armour (unmasked)

Big Cedar 4th of July Fireworks Display, Saturday, July 4 (unmasked)

Getting Basted, Saturday, July 4, 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. (unmasked)

Tanger Outlet Stores, Sunday, July 5, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. (masked)

Olive Garden, Sunday, July 5, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., (unmasked)

Top of the Rock Golf Tour, Sunday, July 5, time unknown (unmasked)

Little Hacienda, Sunday, July 5, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Branson (unmasked)

Target in Branson, Tuesday, July 7 at noon (masked)

Three people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited several locations while infectious, according to the Taney County Health Department. Prior to being diagnosed, they went to these locations:

If you were at any of these locations during this time, you should monitor for symptoms. If symptoms dodevelop, contact a healthcare provider. The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) is reporting 116 cases of COVID-19 in Taney County.There have been three deaths, 52 recovered and 61 active cases.