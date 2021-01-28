Related Program: 
STEM Spots

STEM Spots: A Conversation With Missouri Institute Of Natural Science's Director Of Operations

Credit Peter H via Pixabay

In this week's episode of STEM Spots, Dr. David Cornelison speaks with Becky Baker, the director of operations at Missouri Institute of Natural Science, about some of the projects she is working on for MINS. Listen to the segment below.

