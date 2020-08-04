State of Missouri, Greene County's 2020 Primary Election Results

To see all Missouri results:

To view the results of all races in the state of Missouri as they come in, click on this website hosted by the Missouri Secretary of State's office.

Then in the drop-down menu, select State of Missouri - Primary Election August 4, 2020.

Scroll down to find the statewide offices, state House and Senate races, and other items that appeared on the ballot. There, you can also tally turnout of voters by party.

If there are still some precincts that have not yet reported, you will need to "refresh" the page to get the updated information.

The Medicaid Expansion issue, which appeared on the August 4, 2020 ballot as Amendment 2, is at the very bottom of the results page.

To see only Greene County results:

If you want to see Greene County's races and specific voting data, you can click here. If there are still some precincts that have not yet reported, you will need to "refresh" the page as it updates.