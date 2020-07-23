SPS Releases Back-To-School Options, Asks Parents To Decide By July 31

Springfield Public Schools is offering parents two options for their children to participate in classes this school year: either virtual learning, or a hybrid model that blends in-person and online learning. The hybrid model will have lower occupancy in classrooms, with students only attending in-person class two days a week to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state's largest public school district released its re-entry plan for the for the coming school year on Thursday. You can read the entire plan by clicking here.

Face coverings will be required for all adults and students in SPS facilities, including pre-K children.

SPS officials are asking parents to read the re-entry plan at www.sps.org/reentry then choose which option they want for their children.

The deadline for submitting that choice is July 31, according to the school district.

"Both options include core content and elective courses. The selected learning option will be effective for the entirety of the first semester," SPS said in a statement sent to media and parents Thursday.

Below are the descriptions of the two options, as provided by Springfield Public Schools:

"Option 1: In-Person Learning will blend seated and virtual instruction to reduce the number of people within each building and allow for appropriate social distancing. Students will attend seated classes two days a week with a limited number of students in each classroom. On the other three days of the week, students will learn online from home. At the end of the first quarter, depending on the level of COVID-19 exposures in the community, SPS may consider increasing the number of days students attend classes in person. Conversely, students may be shifted to full-time virtual learning, at any time, if COVID-19 exposures significantly increase. All decisions would be made in collaboration with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Option 2: Full-time Virtual Learning is offered for those desiring complete virtual learning. Students will learn online from home, five days a week, with regular virtual interaction with their teachers."

The first day of school for the district is August 24.

To learn more about student transportation, you can visit: https://www.sps.org/reentry