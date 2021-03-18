Springfield's Planning And Economic Development Director Announces Retirement

A longtime employee of the City of Springfield is retiring. Mary Lilly Smith is the director of planning and economic development. She’s been with the city for 38 years.

Smith has been part of nearly 100 key economic development projects and business attraction, retention and expansion initiatives, according to a news release. And she’s been part of two long-range comprehensive planning efforts: Vision 2020 and Forward SGF. She recently championed the concept of placemaking. Staff were hired to focus on reimagining and reinventing public spaces and community development with the ultimate goal of enhancing pride of place.

Smith’s last day will be April 30.