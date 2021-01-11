Springfield Police Officer Begin Carrying Narcan, Tourniquets

The Springfield Police Department said all its uniformed officers are now carrying Narcan. It’s an emergency medication to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. And officers are now carrying tourniquets, which are used to stop bleeding, on their duty belts

In a news release, SPD chief Paul Williams said preventable blood loss is one of the most common causes of death. And he said more than 30 Springfield citizens died in the city from opioid overdoses in 2020. He called the new tools lifesavers.

The tourniquets and holders for them were provided by Cox and the Springfield Police Foundation. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is providing the department with Narcan.