Springfield Police Ask Public To Help Find 32-Year-Old Marteze Ward

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Marteze Ward who goes by Tez was last seen on Monday morning around 10:30. Officers believe his last possible location was in the area of Fellows Lake. He’s likely on foot.

Ward is a 32-year-old Black male, 5’11”, and 180 pounds. He was curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing square glasses, a green shirt and dark grey or green shorts with brown sandals.

Anyone with information should call 911 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.