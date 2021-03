The new superintendent of Springfield Public Schools has scheduled three virtual Q & A sessions for later this month.

Dr. Grenita Lathan will share more about her background and professional experience and take questions and answers during those meetings.

They’ll be held via Zoom on March 23 at noon and March 25 at 6 p.m. and via Facebook Live March 31 at 6 p.m. Registration is required, and you can do so here.

In-person meetings will be held later when Lathan is able to visit Springfield.