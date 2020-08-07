Public Feedback Sought On Planned Improvements To Cherry And Pickwick Area

The City of Springfield is planning intersection and traffic calming improvements in the Cherry and Pickwick area. And it’s asking for public feedback.

The planned improvements will be along Cherry Street from Fremont on the west to the railroad crossing on the east. The project design includes what are called “bulb-outs”—extensions of the curbline into the roadway. They are intended to narrow the street, which will force traffic to slow down, according to the city. But they’ll also reduce the crossing distance for pedestrians and provide more greenspace.

Three crosswalks are also planned for the area.

To comment on the project, go to springfieldmo.gov/cherryandpickwick. The deadline for public comment is Friday, August 21.