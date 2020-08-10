Ozark Board Of Aldermen To Consider Face Mask Ordinance Tonight

Face Mask
Credit Michele Skalicky

The City of Ozark’s board of aldermen will consider an ordinance requiring face coverings at its meeting Monday, August 10, at 6 p.m.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed mandate, which is meant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens who wish to speak at the public hearing must sign up to do so by 6:30 Monday night.  A card to fill out will be provided at the entrance of the meeting.  Those who attend must wear a face covering and maintain a distance of six feet from those around them.

The meeting will be held at the Ozark Community Center, 1530 W. Jackson.

