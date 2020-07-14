OTC Cancels Rescheduled Graduation Due To The Coronavirus

Ozarks Technical Community College is canceling its commencement ceremony set for August 19th at Missouri State University’s JQH Arena. The ceremony was a make-up event for the graduation that had been scheduled for May 16 and was postponed due to the coronavirus.

OTC chancellor, Hal Higdon, said in a news release they’ve spent months planning and doing everything they could to create a safe space to celebrate the graduates. But, with a growing infection rate in Greene County, OTC officials believe the event would pose too much risk to attendees.

The college’s 2020 graduates are invited to attend the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony scheduled for May of next year, according to OTC. This year’s graduates will be mailed their diploma covers along with other OTC keepsakes in a decorative box.

On Aug. 19 at 6 p.m., the college will release a video featuring graduation speakers. Those include NBA player and Springfield native, Anthony Tolliver; student speaker, Hunter Clouse; distinguished alumna, Marge Cheesman; OTC Board of Trustees chair, John Gentry; chancellor, Higdon; and provost, Tracy McGrady.