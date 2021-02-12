New COVID-19 Quarantine Guidelines Issued For Those Who Are Fully Vaccinated

If you’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and are in close contact with someone who tests positive, you’ll no longer need to quarantine for at least 90 days following your second dose.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department issued that guidance Thursday based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are criteria that still must be met. It must have been at least two weeks since the second dose; the person remains asymptomatic and they’re not a resident of a long term care facility. Those who don’t meet all four criteria must follow traditional quarantine guidance.

For more information, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/quarantine.