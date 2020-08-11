Nearly 2000 Households Expected To Be Connected To The Internet With Funding Announced Tuesday

Sixteen broadband projects from eight providers will get more than $3 million, according to Missouri Governor Mike Parson. The money is from the state’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program and is expected to connect nearly 2000 households, a news release states.

In southwest Missouri, Barry Technology Services will receive $82,000 to connect 42 households with improved internet service in Barry and McDonald Counties.

Higher Vision Works LLC will get $94,500 to extend internet service to 180 households in Theodosia and Protem in Ozark and Taney Counties.

The Emergency Broadband Investment Program is one of six programs created in July within the nearly $50 million Rapid Broadband Deployment Initiative. The program has been allocated up to $20 million. The initiative uses the state’s CARES Act funding.