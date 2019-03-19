MSU Lady Bears Basketball Team To Play DePaul Saturday In NCAA Tournament

MSU Lady Bears basketball players celebrate with other students and members of the public at JQH Arena Monday evening.
Credit Missouri State University

The Missouri State Lady Bears basketball will face DePaul University Saturday in the NCAA Tournament in Ames, Iowa.

MSU has earned a No. 11 seed in the tournament.  DePaul is seeded sixth in the tournament and is ranked 24th in the latest AP poll, according to the university.

The game is slated for a 2:30 p.m. tip off Saturday and will air on ESPN2.

Missouri State finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 16-2 record in the  league and won the MVC tournament Sunday against Drake.

The Lady Bears made Final Four appearances in the NCAA Tournament in 1992 and 2001 and made it to the Sweet Sixteen in 1993.

A limited number of tickets are available through the university. To make reservations to attend the tournament, you can call 417-836-4143 and ask for The Bears Fund. Deadline for requesting those tickets is noon Wednesday.

University officials say they are organizing a bus trip to Ames, and those interested may call the same number.

MSU Basketball

