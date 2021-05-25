Judge Issues Ruling In Galloway Rezoning Case

An election in August to allow voters to decide whether a property across from Sequiota Park should be rezoned has been stopped.

Greene County Circuit Court judge, David Jones, decided in favor of a developer Monday in a lawsuit filed by Elevation Enterprises, LLC, according to a news release from the City of Springfield. The developer sued the city and city council to block the election. Voters would have decided whether the property should be rezoned for a 100-unit apartment complex and business development.

The judge found that a zoning referendum process outlined in city charter conflicts with state law.

That petition process, according to the city, allowed the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association to collect signatures and to ask city council to reverse its decision to rezone the property or put the question before voters. Council voted to hold an election.